Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 1,030 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 152,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

