Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is New York State Teachers Retirement System’s 2nd Largest Position

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,115,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 188,200 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Apple worth $1,555,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.89. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

