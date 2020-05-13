Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price objective raised by Imperial Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Noble Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial raised Noble Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Noble Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Noble Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of NBL stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,069.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman bought 17,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,352,000 after buying an additional 238,514 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 739,663 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,884 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.