Stephen F. Dowdle Buys 4,500 Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Stephen F. Dowdle acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $64,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,125.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $489.58 million, a PE ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.32. Andersons Inc has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Andersons Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

ANDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Andersons by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

