Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.33. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn purchased 29,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

