Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.
Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.33. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn purchased 29,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.
