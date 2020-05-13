SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 455.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

NYSE:EBS opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.25. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $478,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $671,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,634 shares of company stock valued at $15,788,670 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.