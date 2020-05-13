SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,636 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $303.52 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.81.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.42.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

