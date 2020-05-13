SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 250.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,120,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 798,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Kennametal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In related news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

