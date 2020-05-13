Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 149.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WRI opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

