Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 135.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of SYNH opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24. Syneos Health Inc has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs purchased 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

