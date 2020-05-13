Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KPCB GGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,576,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 352,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,884,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,893,779 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.07. Enphase Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

