Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $728,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Twilio by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Twilio by 29.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Twilio by 29.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $190.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.71. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $197.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.45.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $4,476,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

