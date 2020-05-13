Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 1,649 Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $152.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.73.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

