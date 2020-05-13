Sigma Planning Corp Buys 210 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $189.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average of $192.16.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $442,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,267,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,746 shares of company stock valued at $23,449,093. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

