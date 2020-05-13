Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,538,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Iqvia by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after buying an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,335,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Iqvia by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,204,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after buying an additional 802,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.63.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.06.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

