Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

WYND opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.90. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura dropped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.