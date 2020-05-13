General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in General Motors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $1,772,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in General Motors by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

