Sigma Planning Corp Has $243,000 Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Fiserv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.19.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

