Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 130,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,953,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.