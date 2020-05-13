Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

In related news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

