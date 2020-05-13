Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 1,998 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 35.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 32,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter worth $278,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 409.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 83.2% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $163.33 on Wednesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day moving average of $164.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,172 shares of company stock worth $5,155,623. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

