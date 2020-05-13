$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) to post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Triton International’s earnings. Triton International posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Triton International will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triton International.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.10). Triton International had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,466.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Vestar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $430,233,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,292,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at $5,472,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Triton International by 449.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 158,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Triton International by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 146,116 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTN stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07. Triton International has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

