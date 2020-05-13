-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Forescout Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSCT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

FSCT stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Forescout Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 6,451 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $212,753.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,350.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $127,826.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,375.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,421 shares of company stock worth $1,631,699. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $89,548,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 375.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

