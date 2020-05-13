Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after buying an additional 56,841 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,284,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $325.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.43. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,452.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $1,660,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,224,644.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,368 shares of company stock valued at $20,084,745. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.