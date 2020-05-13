IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$33.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada cut IGM Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities cut IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$28.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.63. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$20.96 and a 1-year high of C$40.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$782.06 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 2.8399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

