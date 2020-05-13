BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 20,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $1,834,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $357,520.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,951,600.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $790,600.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 157.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average is $84.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 411.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 42,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

