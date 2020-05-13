BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 20,000 Shares

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $1,834,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 1st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $357,520.00.
  • On Monday, May 4th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 28th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,951,600.00.
  • On Thursday, April 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $790,600.00.
  • On Monday, March 9th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 157.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average is $84.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 411.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 42,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc
SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc
SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,636 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc
SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,636 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc
SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Kennametal Inc.
SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Kennametal Inc.
Weingarten Realty Investors Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC
Weingarten Realty Investors Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC
Syneos Health Inc Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC
Syneos Health Inc Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC
Enphase Energy Inc Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC
Enphase Energy Inc Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report