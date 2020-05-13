BlackRock Inc. Purchases 441,732 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,732 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.45% of Rollins worth $409,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,236,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4,121.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 210,773 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of ROL opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

