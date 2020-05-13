BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,254,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 316,363 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.09% of Landstar System worth $407,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 19.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $119.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.49.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.