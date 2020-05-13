State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,984 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 34,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,041 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

