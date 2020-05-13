Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.21. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 6,211.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,755,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Valvoline by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,453,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 89,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

