Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average is $92.98. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,830 shares of company stock worth $24,704,948. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

