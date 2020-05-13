iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,256.3% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 172,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 159,432 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,975,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $130.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average is $112.06.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

