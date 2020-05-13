Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 235,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

In related news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,353.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $832,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,429 shares of company stock worth $2,209,012. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.