Comerica Bank Grows Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,048 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Cree worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of CREE opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.08. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $66.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Cree’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

