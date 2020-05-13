Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equitable (NYSE:EQH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

EQH opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. Equitable has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ramon De Oliveira bought 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $198,248.20. Also, CEO Mark Pearson bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 546,887 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Equitable by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 63,389 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Equitable by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equitable by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Equitable
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Equitable
BlackRock Inc. Has $411.79 Million Position in Highwoods Properties Inc
BlackRock Inc. Has $411.79 Million Position in Highwoods Properties Inc
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadmon Holdings Inc to Announce -$0.15 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadmon Holdings Inc to Announce -$0.15 EPS
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 16,559 Shares of WPX Energy Inc
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 16,559 Shares of WPX Energy Inc
Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report