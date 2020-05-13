Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable (NYSE:EQH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

EQH opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. Equitable has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ramon De Oliveira bought 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $198,248.20. Also, CEO Mark Pearson bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 546,887 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Equitable by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 63,389 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Equitable by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equitable by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

