BlackRock Inc. Has $411.79 Million Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,625,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.19% of Highwoods Properties worth $411,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,755,000 after buying an additional 2,078,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,277,000 after buying an additional 601,575 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,203,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,755,000 after buying an additional 393,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,258,000 after buying an additional 56,923 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIW shares. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wood & Company upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

