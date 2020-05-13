Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Kadmon posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 813.33% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

KDMN stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CEO Harlan Waksal bought 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $43,848.00. Also, Director Cynthia Schwalm bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168 over the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 274,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 980.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 217,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 30,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.