BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,643,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.80% of Mdu Resources Group worth $422,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,883,000 after buying an additional 446,430 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,117,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,623,000 after buying an additional 873,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,727,000 after buying an additional 165,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,506,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,896,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after purchasing an additional 58,246 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Shares of Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.