Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 16,559 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 104,545 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

WPX Energy stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.67.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

