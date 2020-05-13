Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 317.4% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,356.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.61, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,176.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,942.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

