Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $220,000 Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 128.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. State Street Corp raised its position in 8X8 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in 8X8 by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in 8X8 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 273,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

EGHT opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.02.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EGHT shares. B. Riley cut shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

