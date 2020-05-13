Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PROS were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRO. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 914,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after purchasing an additional 665,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,772,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,687,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,142,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 250,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 567.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 216,718 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PROS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.