Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,356.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,176.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,942.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a PE ratio of 112.61, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

