Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases Shares of 47,183 Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $786.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

