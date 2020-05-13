BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 238.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,131 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 624.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,406,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,690,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,981,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 378,358 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,347,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,949,000 after acquiring an additional 224,406 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of BKU opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

