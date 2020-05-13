UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,273 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 132,887 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.35% of Akamai Technologies worth $52,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 204,336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,258,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,411 shares of company stock worth $3,622,196. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.