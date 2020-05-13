Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $178.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.40. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $159.73 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.28.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.50.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

