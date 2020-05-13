Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,318 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 13.7% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 95,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 184,151 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 258.4% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $182.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,409.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.96 and a 200-day moving average of $161.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

