Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,330 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $182.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.02. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,409.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

