Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 339.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Shake Shack by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $1,380,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $20,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

SHAK opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Shake Shack Inc has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra downgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.